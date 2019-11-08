The following marriage licenses have been issued in Bradford County:
Christopher Edwards of Tunkhannock to Bobbe E. Colton of Troy.
Dennis L. Gower Jr. of Canton to Monica Bristol of Canton.
Shayne Robert Bickham of Sayre to Brittany Taylor of Candor, N.Y.
Delbert E. Lewis Jr. of Canton to Courtney Marie Smith of Canton.
Dominic Shaffer of Rome to Brittany Lamont of Sayre.
Gustav Ebbinger of Sugar Run to Debbora Gredzinski of Sugar Run.
Ronald G. Schell of Ulster to Cherie L. Heath of Ulster.
