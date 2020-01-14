Datebooks
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH meets Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topic is “Letters and Revelation,” presented by John Schoonover. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
CAREGIVERS’ SUPPORT GROUP, sponsored by the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman and the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at The Wellness Room, 3rd Floor of the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Personal Care Home in Towanda. Anyone taking care of a family member or loved one, be it at home or as a resident of a long-term care facility, are welcome. For information, call Kathy Morrison at the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman at (570) 746-3844, or Carol Dieffenbach at the Area Agency on Aging at (570) 265-6121. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
BURN SURVIVORS SUPPORT GROUP meets the second Tuesday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at Union Corners Methodist Church, Towanda. From the Dandy Mini Mart in North Towanda, follow James Street up the hill about 3 miles; church is on the left. Group is open to burn survivors and their caregivers.
WAVERLY SCHOOL RETIREES will meet for lunch on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 11:30 a.m. at Tomasso’s Restaurant. All past employees (and guest) are welcome.
TOWANDA AREA SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will meet Thursday, Jan. 16 at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church. Please bring a dish to share and own table service. A memorial service for past members Tom Elliott, Dorothy Baker, Ella Mae Lundy and Alice Ward will be held. Family members/friends of the deceased are cordially invited.
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS PROGRAM is held Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. weekly, Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. For youths ages kindergarten through 6th grade. Bible study, crafts, music, fun and time to spend with other kids.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (NA) will meet Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly (across from old Waverly Police Station). Use side entrance.
PRINCIPLES BEFORE PERSONALITIES GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Held at Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly. Open meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.