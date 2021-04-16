CORNING – SUNY Corning Community College has announced its fall 2020 dean’s list. To be eligible for dean’s list for a given semester, a student who is registered full-time for that semester must: be matriculated to an academic program; have a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher; 12 or more hours of earned credit (equivalent credit hours are not included); no grade lower than C; and no I or N grades.
A part-time student must be matriculated to an academic program, have accumulated twelve earned credit hours since matriculation (excluding equivalent credit hours) by the end of the semester, have a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher, have no grade lower than C that semester, and have no I or N grades that semester.
Local students on the dean’s list are:
Maximus Ikechukwu of Athens; Thaddeus May of Lowman; Kennedy Keefer and Cameron Mushock of Nichols; Melissa Chilson and Jamie Wagner of Rome; Jasmine Fairlie, Mason Frey and Nicole Rogers of Sayre; Stefan Long of Spencer; Abigail Cuno of Ulster; and Austin Holmes of Wellsburg.
