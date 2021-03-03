WEST BURLINGTON – These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in February.
Fiction: “Faithless in Death” by J.D. Robb; “The Power Couple” by Alex Berenson; “The Vineyard at Painted Moon” by Susan Mallery; “Never Far Away” by Michael Koryta; “The Butterfly House” by Katrine Engberg; “Substantial Justice” by Daniel Ben-Horin; “Picnic in the Ruins” by Todd Petersen; “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles; and “The Echo Wife” by Sarah Gailey.
Non Fiction: “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey.
Audiobooks: “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah.
Christian fiction: “The Moonlight School” by Suzanne Woods Fisher; “Night Bird Calling” by Cathy Gohlke; and “All That We Carried” by Erin Barels.
DVDs: “Let Him Go” with Diane Lane and Kevin Costner; “Greenland” with Gerard Butler, Scott Glenn, and Morena Baccarin; “The Croods: A New Age” (animated) with Nicolas Cage and Emma Stone; and “Freaky” with Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton.
These items and many others have been added to the library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the library at (570) 297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org. Like us on Facebook!
