WEST BURLINGTON – Love planners? Need to get organized? Learn how to organize your life with paper planners! Bradford County Library will be having a Planner Workshop on Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. We will be discussing different planning methods and how to setup and decorate a planner.
The Friends of the Bradford County Library are providing a free planner and goodie bag, limited to the first 20 people who RSVP. After the discussion, we will have time to setup and decorate the provided planners with decorations. You are also welcome to bring your own planner and decorations.
To RSVP, call (570) 297-2436 or message the library on their Facebook page. It is first come, first served, so be sure to reserve your spot today.
Please contact staff member Rebecca Troup-Hodgdon at trouphodgdonr@bradfordco.org or (570) 297-2436 with any questions about this program. The Bradford County Library is located on Route 6, one quarter mile west of the town of Burlington. This program is free and open to the public.
