ATHENS TOWNSHIP – Angela McAuliffe of England, visiting Sayre to see her relatives, was the winner at the Valley Bridge Club’s Monday evening bridge game held on July 8 in Athens Township. Jeffrey Dann of Athens Township finished in second place. In third place was Ram Sharma of Sayre.

Angela also was the winner at the Valley Bridge Club’s Tuesday afternoon individual bridge game held on July 9 in Athens Township. Dan Gerhart of Rome Township finished in second place. Tied for third were Pam Stanfield, Joan Gustin, Jim Spencer and Martha Lasley.

The Valley Bridge Club, located between Elmira, Lockhart, and Westbrook streets in Athens Township, offers bridge lessons and duplicate bridge games. Call Jeffrey Dann at (570) 888-6311 or e-mail ValleyBridgeClub@yahoo.com for information or free beginners’ lessons.

