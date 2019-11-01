The following marriage licenses have been issued in Bradford County:

Stephen Ruschak II of Wyalusing to Megan Boyle of Wyalusing.

Hua Dong of Canton to Shuyun Tang of Canton.

Justin Adams of Ulster to Glorya Kerin of Monroeton.

Fred Vanderpool of Towanda to Debbie Vanderpool of Lakeland, Fla.

Zachery N. Spencer of Binghamton, N.Y., to Amelia R. Deery of Binghamton, N.Y.

Selvin Javier Lopez Rosales of Rome to Mandi Pozzi of Rome.

Billy J. Chilson of Lockwood, N.Y., to Melissa Anthony of Sayre.

Mark E. Roberts of Canton to Lisa Tyrrell of Canton.

Stephen Space of Athens to Laura L. Boom of Athens.

