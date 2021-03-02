ONEONTA, N.Y. – Kylee Thetga of Nichols and fellow students from SUNY Oneonta met online with alum Richard Keitel ‘83, professor of theater at Point Park University, on Feb. 15 for the college’s Goodrich to Broadway alumni networking event.
Thetga is studying Theatre at SUNY Oneonta.
Keitel came to Point Park after teaching for six years at the University of Pittsburgh. He loves the enthusiasm of students, and his philosophy is to try to make each student the best actor and director he or she can be. He is currently performing with Pittsburgh Playback Theatre.
The Goodrich to Broadway event is designed to inspire students to jumpstart their careers by beginning to build their professional networks. It is funded by the Oneonta Student Association and the SUNY Oneonta Alumni Association through charitable gifts to the Fund for Oneonta.
