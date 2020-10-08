SWISS STEAK DINNER

The North Orwell Community Hall will host a Swiss Steak Dinner (Call Ahead / Pick Up Only) on October 17, 2020. Meals may be picked up from 3 to 5 p.m. at the North Orwell Community Hall, Route 187, North Orwell, Pa. Reservations required by 10/9/2020. Call Pat at 570-247-7475 or Deb at 570-744-2531. The Menu: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, squash, creamy coleslaw, roll and apple crisp. The Cost: Full portion, $12; half portion, $6.

CHICKEN BARBECUE

The Sayre Redskins Club has two upcoming events to raise money for the Sayre High sports teams.

Friday, Oct. 16 is Redskin Dunkin’ Donuts Day. Mention the Sayre Redskin Club when ordering at the Sayre Keystone Ave. Dunkin’ Donuts and 10 percent of the order will go back to the Redskin Club.

On Saturday, Oct. 17. the Redskins Club will have a Chicken BBQ in the Nocchi’s parking lot at 445 N. Keystone Ave, Sayre. From 11 a.m. until gone, you can get a half chicken, chips and water for $7.

