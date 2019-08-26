CAREGIVERS’ SUPPORT GROUP, sponsored by the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman and the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at The Wellness Room, third floor of the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Personal Care Home in Towanda. Anyone taking care of a family member or loved one, be it at home or as a resident of a long-term care facility, are welcome. For information, call Kathy Morrison at the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman at (570) 746-3844, or Carol Dieffenbach at the Area Agency on Aging at (570) 265-6121. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY) NO. 899 meets every Monday at the Church of the Redeemer, South Wilbur Avenue, Sayre (across from Robert Packer Hospital) from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. No meetings on holidays. The meeting is held downstairs and there is free parking. You are invited to attend your first meeting without commitment. For more information, call Rose at (607) 221-6797.
WAVERLY TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY NO. 646 meets Mondays at the Waverly United Methodist Church at 8 a.m. Meeting follows weigh-in. Call (570) 882-8064 or (570) 731-4145.
VALLEY OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, corner of Lincoln Street and South Keystone Avenue, Sayre. There are no dues or fees required. No weigh-ins. Help with compulsive overeating. For more information, contact Lori at (570) 882-9716.
MY BROTHER’S KEEPER meets Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.-noon in the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St. Volunteers welcome to make sleeping bags for the homeless. No skills needed. For more information call 888-0885 or 888-9053.
TRINITY OF BRADFORD COUNTY AND THE CENTER OF EXCELLENCE present “Family And Friends,” a weekly support meeting for those who struggle with addiction and for those who love someone who does. Meetings are held Monday evenings at the Main Link in Towanda (17 Pine St.) at 6:30 p.m. Together we will grow in knowledge, understanding and love for those suffering directly and indirectly from addiction. Refreshments provided. Questions? Call Keith at (607) 378-7182 or send an e-mail to kkinsman@casa-trinity.org.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP (AA), noon, Monday through Saturday, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre (Sayre Christian Church basement). Tuesday is 12 & 12 meeting and Friday is Big Book meeting.
JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (NA) meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
SAYRE ELKS meet the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m.
SAYRE ROTARY CLUB meets at The Grille in Sayre at 12:10 p.m. each Tuesday.
SAYRE CHAPTER OF UNICO meets the first Tuesday of every month at Tomasso’s Restaurant. For more information, contact Joe at 565-2323, Nick at 565-3835 or Mike at 888-2234.
SUPPORT GROUPS FOR VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AND SEXUAL ASSAULT are offered weekly by the Abuse and Rape Crisis Center. Call the ARCC at 265-5333 for times and locations. All ARCC support groups are free and confidential. ARCC is a United Way agency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.