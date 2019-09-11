WYSOX – Thirty-seven members and guests of the Towanda Senior Citizens Club met at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church on Thursday, Sept. 5. President Bob Whipple introduced guests Ron Schoonover, Kathy Blair, Louise Evans, Linda Shaffer, Gloria Ivy and Dianna Benjamin, daughter of member Mary Sullivan. Verna Lines was welcomed back after a long absence.
President Whipple led the group in the flag salute and everyone sang “My Country ‘tis of Thee,” accompanied by Ron playing his guitar. Anita Whipple offered the blessing before the buffet luncheon of a wide variety of nourishing foods.
Following the luncheon, President Whipple thanked the kitchen committee of Marguerite Shaner, Kay Fulmer, and Ken Bartholomew and Tom House for serving as the host. Ron Schoonover from Black Walnut, was introduced again and entertained the group singing and playing his guitar. He sang “Thank You Lord for Your Blessings on Me”; a request, Willie Nelson’s “Family Bible”; Alan Jackson’s “Stroll Over Heaven with You.” Ron then asked friends and guests Kathy Blair and Linda Shaffer to join him. These delightful ladies sang “Your Cheatin’ Heart” and “Put Another Log on the Fire,” receiving much applause. Ron then continued with songs he had written: “The Waitress”; “Fond Memories”; “I’m Glad He Calls Me Dad”; “Princess Princess,” written with Eileen Prine; “The Wedding Song”; “Freedom Isn’t Free”; and closing his program with “He Wants to be Your Friend.” The Towanda Area Senior Citizens Club showed their appreciation of Ron’s entertainment with hearty applause. They also wish to thank him for sharing of his time and talents and for making it a happier day for all of us.
Returning to the business meeting, President Whipple asked for the minutes, which were read and approved. Ruth Ann Cleveland gave the treasurer’s report, which will be filed for audit.
Marguerite Shaner announced a Masquerade $5 Jewelry and Accessories sale sponsored by the hospital auxiliary, at the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Lobby Oct. 3 and 4 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and Oct. 5 from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Marguerite stated that the auxiliary was able to donate $117,000 to the hospital through their efforts and programs such as this.
The drawing for the 50/50 netted wins for Kathy Blair, Tom House and Verna Lines.
President Whipple read stories about “Changing the Locks”; “How to Shampoo a Cat”; and about a blonde and a broken finger, which produced many laughs and giggles.
The next scheduled meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 19 at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church, where there is easy parking and is handicap accessible. Bud Smiley and Wendy Johnson will be furnishing musical entertainment. Cheryl Foster will serve as the host greeter.
All area seniors/retirees of Bradford and Sullivan counties are cordially invited to join us in fellowship plus enjoying good food and entertainment. Just bring a dish to share and your own table service; coffee and tea are furnished. The Towanda Area Senior Citizens Club meets twice a month on the first and third Thursdays.
