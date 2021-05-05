WEST BURLINGTON – These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in April:
Memorials: “Thrasher’s Fly Fishing Guide: An Essential Handbook for All Skill Levels,” given in memory of Fred Arbona by Jim and Sherry Spencer.
Fiction: “Tell No Lies” by Allison Brennan; “Black Widows” by Cate Quinn; “The Distant Dead” by Heather Young; “The Girls Are So Nice Here” by Laurie Elizabeth Flynn; “Infinite Country” by Patricia Engel; “The Windsor Knot” by S.J. Bennett; “Foregone” by Russell Banks; “Northern Spy” by Flynn Berry; “The Lost Village” by Camilla Sten; and “Tower of Babel” by Michael Sears.
Non Fiction: “Every Day is a Gift” by Tammy Duckworth; and “Calhoun: American Heretic” by Robert Elder.
Audiobooks: “Dark Sky” by C.J. Box; “A Distant Shore” by Karen Kingsbury; and “When the Stars Go Dark” by Paula McLain.
Christian fiction: “The Curator’s Daughter” by Melanie Dobson; “Blackberry Beach” by Irene Hannon; and “A Patchwork Past” by Leslie Gould.
Large Type: “Autumn Skies” by Denise Hunter; and “The Happiness In Between” by Grace Greene.
DVDs: “Barb & Star go to Vista del Mar” with Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo; “Baby Done” with Rise Matafeo, Matthew Lewis, and Emily Barclay; “Wonder Woman 1984” with Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, and Kristen Wiig; and “Our Friend” with Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson, and Casey Affleck.
These items and many others have been added to the library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the library at (570) 297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org. Like us on Facebook!
