NEWARK VALLEY – The Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce has been making plans for this year’s Newark Valley Summerfest on July 31. There will be music, food, and lots of fun! It will be held in two locations: the Village Green (Route 38) and at the Depot (Depot Street). The fun will start at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. on the Green and at 9 p.m. at the Depot.
There will be crafters and vendors, food trucks, chicken barbecue, music, classic cars, firetrucks, face painting and more. Don’t forget the ever-fun duck race with a little twist this year! We are building a manmade stream in the railroad tracks! The Newark Valley Fire Department will supply the water as we release the ducks. Duck race tickets are available at several local businesses in Newark Valley, Richford and Berkshire. Make sure to get your Lone Duck or Quacker Pack of tickets for your chance to win! Tickets will be available at the NTCC booth the day of the event until 1 p.m.
Also, new this year, we are planning a Teddy Bear Parade (for young children preschool through kindergarten). They can bring their favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal and dress them up (as well as themselves) to carry or pull in a wagon, etc. The parade will begin at noon at the Depot. Rowdy from the Rumble Ponies will be leading the parade. (Due to lack of responses, possibly COVID-related, unfortunately, there will be no regular parade this year.)
The event will close with fireworks! Like last year, fireworks will be set off from Cook’s Hill, which are visible for miles around! Fireworks will start approximately at 9 p.m. with WEBO providing music for people to tune into from their home or their vehicle. Watch them from home, the Village, the NV High School or the soccer fields across from Bement Billings Farmstead – or just look up!
We are still looking for more vendors and crafters as well as any Farmers’ Market vendors. If interested, please contact NVSummerfest@gmail.com. You can also follow us on Facebook at Northern Tioga Chamber and NV Summerfest.
We are looking forward to a great family day that will bring the community together as we celebrate summer and a bit of good old-fashioned fun!
