Athens:
Summer reading is officially wrapped up! We had a wonderful summer with the children in our community. Amazing performers came to both educate and entertain our youth and hundreds of books were given away as prizes to those who logged their time reading! Our pre-K participants, age 0-5, read 2,166 books. Kids participants, age 5-12, read 52,242 minutes and teens participants, age 13-18, read 14,301 minutes. We are so proud of all those who participated. All the reading they enjoyed this summer surely set them up for a great start back to school this year! We hope to see you all frequenting the library throughout the school year.
Don’t forget about our amazing online databases, POWERkids and POWERteens, that allow children to access full-text research e-resources, collections of photographs and documents, the statewide catalog of materials held in libraries throughout Pa., and chat with a librarian. Remember you can request a book from any library in the state through us at Spalding Memorial Library for FREE. It only takes about a week or two max to get in. Simply call or stop in with the title and author and we’ll find it for you either in the county or from another library in the state.
Here are the programs and announcements we have coming up this week at the Spalding Memorial Library:
• Tuesday, Sept. 17:
At 9:30 a.m., Ms. Jess visits Little Harvard with a traveling story time including crafts, songs and, of course, stories.
From 6:30-8 p.m., the Threads Group will meet to share their hand craft projects. This group is always open to new members of any age who are wishing to share their work or learn a new skill.
• Wednesday, Sept. 18:
At 9 a.m., Ms. Jess visits Head Start 1 with a traveling story time including crafts, songs and, of course, stories.
At 3:30 p.m., Ms. Jess visits Kozy Kastle with a traveling story time including crafts, songs and, of course, stories.
From 4-6 p.m., Voting Machine Demo.
From 5-7 p.m., Gaming Club will meet to play board and card games. Participants can also compete and explore on our Alienware gaming computers.
• Thursday, Sept. 19:
At 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Adult book clubs will meet. The 1 p.m. group will discuss “Carnegie’s Maid” by Marie Benedict and the 6 p.m. group will discuss “In a Sunburned Country” by Bill Bryson.
• Friday, Sept. 20:
At 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.: Story time and toddler time is about “Apples!” Puppet theater will be performing at both times! No registration required for these FREE programs.
Did you know we have a newsbank database? That means you have FREE online access to The Daily and Sunday Review online with your Spalding Memorial Library card. To access this service, you visit our website, www.spaldinglibrary.org, click on the online resources tab, then click on The Daily and Sunday Review icon. This will direct you to a screen asking for your library card number. Let us know if you have any questions about this service by calling or stopping in.
Our hours are Monday through Thursday from 12-8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Peruse our catalog and use our online databases at www.spaldinglibrary.org, like us on Facebook to follow our events and please call us with any questions at (570) 888-7117. We hope to see you soon for your reading, research and entertainment needs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.