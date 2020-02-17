Datebooks
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Monday, Feb. 17 from 4-5:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes meatloaf, potato, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage (meal subject to change). In event of inclement weather, please check The Salvation Army Facebook page or radio station WATS/WAVR.
SPALDING MEMORIAL LIBRARY in Athens will be closed Monday, Feb. 17 in observance of Presidents’ Day.
SAYRE PUBLIC LIBRARY will be closed for Presidents’ Day on Monday. Feb. 17. The library will be open only for Teen Reading Lounge participants from 5-6:30 p.m. on Feb. 17, and the library will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
BRADFORD COUNTY LIBRARY will be closed Monday, Feb. 17 in observance of Presidents’ Day.
BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON SOCIETY MEETING/PROGRAM will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Athens Wesleyan Church gym, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. with covered dish supper; bring own table service and dish to pass. There will be chocolate cake for dessert. Program is at 7:30 p.m. and is “Nature of the Finger Lakes” by Theresa Wells. Meetings are free and open to the public. All are welcome. For more information about the club, contact Inga at (607) 425-7426.
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH meets Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 6-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School library, Sayre. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. Topics are “Matrimony,” presented by Ralph and Carol Meyer, and “Holy Orders,” presented by Father Andrew. Access through the west door at back of building; parking available at back of the school.
BEGINNERS KNITTING CLUB meets every Tuesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, in Matthew’s Place. If you have yarn, crochet hooks or knitting needles, bring them. If not, wait until after the first class to buy any supplies. All levels of experience welcome. Bring your patterns, pictures, knitting books, ideas and enthusiasm. If you enjoy other needlework, please come. Girls and boys in grades 7-12 are welcome. Park in Sayre Christian Church lot on South Keystone Avenue, across from the church, Enter the church at side door on Lincoln Street. For questions, call (570) 888-2683.
