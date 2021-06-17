Route/Grater
Born to Erica Route and Todd Grater of Canton, a daughter, Sophie Lynne, on May 24, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Bean
Born to Brittany and Kyle Bean of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Isabella Victoria, on May 25, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Mathews
Born to Kellyanne Mathews of Sayre, a daughter, Marleigh, on May 26, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Cron/Kingsley
Born to Caitlin Cron and Kevin Kingsley of Columbia Cross Roads, a daughter, Addison, on May 27, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Riehle/Maloney
Born to Emily Riehle and Tracey Maloney of Newark Valley, N.Y., a daughter, Addison Luella, on May 27, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
