Route/Grater

Born to Erica Route and Todd Grater of Canton, a daughter, Sophie Lynne, on May 24, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Bean

Born to Brittany and Kyle Bean of Waverly, N.Y., a daughter, Isabella Victoria, on May 25, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Mathews

Born to Kellyanne Mathews of Sayre, a daughter, Marleigh, on May 26, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Cron/Kingsley

Born to Caitlin Cron and Kevin Kingsley of Columbia Cross Roads, a daughter, Addison, on May 27, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Riehle/Maloney

Born to Emily Riehle and Tracey Maloney of Newark Valley, N.Y., a daughter, Addison Luella, on May 27, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

