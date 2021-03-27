SAYRE – The Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Sayre invites you to join us online during Holy Week.
Services will be held Saturday, March 27 at 5:15 p.m.; Palm Sunday (March 28) at 11 a.m.; Wednesday, March 31 at 12:05 p.m.; Good Friday at 7 p.m.; and Easter Sunday at 11 a.m. View services by visiting https://www.redeemersayre.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/redeemersayre/. The services will be livestreamed and recorded for viewing at a later time.
