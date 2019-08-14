CHEMUNG – The Town of Chemung will hold its 24th annual Chemung Sales Day on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The Town of Chemung is located in New York, take Exit 59 on Route 17/Interstate 86.
This is a townwide sale. Sales will be all along County Road 60 from Waverly Hill to Lowman and all the side streets along the way. They will go up Wyncoop Creek Road, Rotary and Dry Brook roads, and even Wilawana Road heading toward Wellsburg.
The Chemung Volunteer Fire Company will be holding their annual chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. until all the chicken is gone. Chicken halves and dinners will be available at the fire hall.
Come join the town for a day of sales and fun. Contact the Chemung Fire Department at (607) 529-3233 with any questions.
