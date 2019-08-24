Datebooks
Datebooks
TWIN TIER ANTIQUE TRACTOR AND MACHINERY ASSOCIATION will be having their annual picnic on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. at the grounds in Rome. Please bring a dish to pass. Sloppy joes, rolls, water, paper products and plastic silverware will be provided. Night pull will follow picnic, with weigh-in at 3 p.m. and pull starting at 4 p.m.
CAREGIVERS’ SUPPORT GROUP, sponsored by the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman and the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at The Wellness Room, third floor of the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Personal Care Home in Towanda. Anyone taking care of a family member or loved one, be it at home or as a resident of a long-term care facility, are welcome. For information, call Kathy Morrison at the Law Office of Leslie Wizelman at (570) 746-3844, or Carol Dieffenbach at the Area Agency on Aging at (570) 265-6121. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
