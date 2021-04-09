TOWANDA – North Rome Christian School is hosting a 5K/10K Eagle Run coming up on Saturday, April 17, held at Independent Baptist Church in Towanda.

Registration opens up at 8:30 a.m., with the race to start at 9 a.m. You can also register online at www.nrcseagles.org.

A chicken barbecue will also be held; to preorder, please call (570) 247-2800.

Silent auctions and bake sale will be open at 9 a.m.

Come join us for a great time of fellowship!

