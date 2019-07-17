ATHENS TOWNSHIP – Ram Sharma and Jeffrey Dann of Sayre and Athens Township were the winners at the Valley Bridge Club’s Monday evening pairs bridge game held on June 17 in Athens Township. Jim Spencer and Bob Urban of Sayre and Waverly finished in second place. Dan Gerhart and John Mras of Rome Township and Binghamton, N.Y., finished in third place.
Martha Lasley of Newfield, N.Y., was the winner at the Valley Bridge Club’s Tuesday afternoon individual bridge game held on June 18 in Athens Township. Tied for second place were Donna Detrick of Sayre and Joan Gustin of Towanda.
The Valley Bridge Club, located between Elmira, Lockhart, and Westbrook streets in Athens Township, offers bridge lessons and duplicate bridge games. Call Jeffrey Dann at (570) 888-6311 or e-mail ValleyBridgeClub@yahoo.com for information or free beginners’ lessons.
