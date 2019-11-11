WILKES-BARRE – Nicholas Hudock of Sayre was one of five Wilkes University students to complete their Guthrie Clinical Semester in fall 2019. Hudock is a biology major.
The Guthrie Scholars program is designed to give qualified students at Wilkes University who are interested in pursuing a career in medicine the opportunity to earn 15 credits while gaining firsthand knowledge of the life of a physician. Hudock will be completing a cholestectomy study this semester. His research provides a retrospective chart review analyzing the benefits to patients in the implementation of in-house emergency general surgeons 24/7. It will compare surgical times, overall lengths of stays and complication rates in patients.
Hudock is working with Guthrie primary research doctor, Dr. Robert Behm.
