TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. – Tioga County Tourism and the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce are partnering together to bring you Tioga To-Go.
Tioga To-Go is a promotional effort to encourage the public to patronize restaurants in Tioga County by ordering meals to-go.
“We have seen an uptick in carryout and delivery at some restaurants around the county. We hope that promoting to-go services will offset the decrease in revenue that has resulted from the limits on seating capacity inside restaurants,” said, Rebecca Maffei, Director, Tioga County Tourism.
Restaurants that are interested in participating in Tioga To-Go, can contact Lori Maley at (607)687-7440, or email her at info@experiencetioga.com.
To participate, restaurants must submit a link or hard copy of their regular menu, a to-go menu, or to-go specials. These will be listed on the Tioga To-Go website. Restaurants have the option to donate gift certificates totaling a minimum of $30 of any denomination, and in turn the gift certificates will be used for weekly prizes on Tioga To-Go social media platforms and the restaurant donating them will be promoted.
Loreen Maley, Assistant Director of Tioga County Tourism, commented, “We are excited to encourage guests to tour Tioga County’s many diverse, independently owned restaurants.”
“Tioga County has so many wonderful places to eat with a lot of variety,” said Andy Hafer, President and CEO of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce.
“We are excited to introduce Tioga To-Go, for people who prefer take-out to dining in at this time. We are encouraging locals and visitors to try something new and support our local eateries while maintaining safety with Tioga To-Go options,” said Sally Yablonsky, Director of Operations, Tioga County Chamber of Commerce.
Tioga To-Go will be running for the foreseeable future in Tioga County to encourage safety while driving business to our local restaurants and eateries.
