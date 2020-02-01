Datebooks
FIRST SUNDAYS PROGRAM will be held Sunday, Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. at the Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Katherine Dillon, a Partnership Specialist for the New York Regional Census Center’s Field Division, and Tioga County Planning Director Elaine Jardine will discuss the 2020 census, the importance of participation, and role that libraries play with the census going to an online system. Public welcome.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Monday, Feb. 3 from 4-5:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes hot dog on roll with lots of condiments, homemade macaroni and cheese, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. In case of inclement weather, check WATS Radio or The Salvation Army Facebook page.
SAYRE PUBLIC LIBRARY will host its first session of Teen Reading Lounge on Monday, Feb. 3 from 5-6:30 p.m. Teens will read books by current youth adult authors and discuss topics and concerns related to the stories. Books are free for teens who sign up. Food provided free of charge. Open to ages 12-18. Sessions are held after hours, so library is closed to everyone except participants. To register, contact Heather Manchester at (570) 888-2256 or email trlsayre@gmail.com.
THE VALLEY CHORUS open rehearsal for the spring concert will be held Monday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Waverly High School music room. Membership dues are $10 for adults and $5 for students ages 15-18. For questions, call (607) 343-9977.
WAVERLY SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will be holding a Valentine’s Day lunch on Monday, Feb. 3 at noon at The Railhouse restaurant, Waverly. Remember to bring your valentine treat.
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold their valentines luncheon on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at noon at St. John Lutheran Church, Keystone Avenue, Sayre. There will be KFC for lunch. Please bring your own table service and beverage. Desserts, coffee and entertainment will be provided. Call Dick Biery at (570) 888-3088 for reservations.
GUITAR CLUB at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre, meets every Monday from 6:15-7:45 p.m. All levels of experience are always welcome, as well as other stringed instruments and voices. Children are welcome with adult supervision. The Guitar Club format is learning music by playing (and singing) together. A parking lot is available across from the church on S. Keystone Ave. Enter at side entrance on Lincoln Street. Call (570) 888-2683 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.