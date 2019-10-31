WAVERLY – If you or someone you know is affected by Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia, planning for the future is important. The Alzheimer’s Association will be on site to provide an overview of pertinent legal documents such as wills, powers of attorney, and health care proxies, as well as a review of financial issues and options like Medicare, Medicaid, and veterans’ benefits.
Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 1-3 p.m. at the Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, for this informational presentation.
There is no cost to attend this program, but registration is required. Please call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to reserve your spot.
