MADISON, N.J. – Anneliese Dyer of Ulster, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus in Madison, has been named to the honors list for the spring 2020 semester.

To qualify for the honors list, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

