The following marriage licenses have been issued in Bradford County:

Roy G. Dannelley of Columbia Cross Roads to Ileen Z. Burgess of Towanda.

Daran V. Brock of Gillett to Joanne M. Day of Elmira, N.Y.

Adam D. Chilson of Athens to Sarah E. Borruso of Athens.

Larissa Marie Giddings of Wyalusing to Tymber McLaughlin of Wyalusing.

Load comments