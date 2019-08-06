ALBANY, N.Y. – Marking the culmination of their hard work and success, more than 4,900 students have received their degrees following the University at Albany’s 175th commencement. This includes summer, fall and winter semester recipients from the 2018-19 academic year.

The following local student graduated from the University at Albany:

Emily Schweiger of Waverly, Master of Science, Educational Psychology & Methodology.

