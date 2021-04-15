SAYRE – Sayre Area High School is proud to announce its Principal’s Honor Roll and Honor Roll for the third quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.

Students on the Principal’s Honor Roll are:

Grade 12:

Alivia M. Bentley; Sara R. Ciavardini; Carrie A. Claypool; Lucy M. Coller; Erin M. Edgerton; Maki S. Fraley; Camille J. Harris; Paige C. Hayford; Kayla N. Howell; Jia Yang Huang; Lauren M. Krall; Allyssa L. Murrelle; Jillian D. Ressler; Emma G. Richman; Nathan P. Romano; Courtney C. Sindoni; Alexa B. Sitzer; and Cody A. VanBenthuysen.

Grade 11:

Dominic R. Fabbri; Oakley M. Gorman; Rozlyn J. Haney; Brayden M. Horton; Mason J. Hughey; Alexa F. McCutcheon; Kailee C. Perry; Dylan C. Seck; and Dylan R. Watkins.

Grade 10:

Corey I. Ault; Elizabeth E. Boyle; Lily J. Carpenter; Olivia G. Corbin; Cole W. Gelbutis; Sam E. Gorsline; Rose L. Hartwick; Lucas V. Horton; Joseph Quattrini; Gabrielle M. Shaw; Emma G. Smith; and Madison M. Smith.

Grade 9:

Alex M. Campbell; Samuel M. Claypool; William J. Crossett; Meghan M. Flynn; Tanner K. Green; Caprice C. Haney; Alexia R. Hooper; Gabriel J. Horton; David Huang; Hunter J. Kimball; Kendra S. Merrill; Elizabeth H. Shaw; Liliana G. Smith; Danielle A. Torres; Emma C. Yohe; and Linda Zhang.

Grade 8:

Emily P. Chilson; Jaden M. Dunbar; Morgan M. Felt; Mercedez L. Haggerty; Abbie M. McGaughey; Jasper A. Miller; Jayden C. Mullen; Raegan M. Parrish; and Nicholas J. Pellicano.

Grade 7:

Abigail C. Burgess; Mackenzie L. Chamberlain; Robert J. Crossett; Logan I. Howard; Riley N. Jones; James R. Miller; Hogan L. Shaw; Lily Shaw; Amaya R. Southworth; and Kaitlyn E. Sutton.

Students on the Honor Roll are:

Grade 12:

Zachary D. Belles; Kaitlyn N. Donovan; Maria J. Ernst; Crystal M. Kimball; and Taya M. Lane.

Grade 11:

Robert A. Forbes; Katie G. Moreno; David J. Northrup; and Lynden M. Shipman.

Grade 10:

Westley R. Kelsey; and Brayden R. Post.

Grade 9:

Nathan S. Polzella.

Grade 8:

Karter T. Green; Reagan M. McCutcheon; Mason B. Rucker; Nicholas S. Schrader; and Rose J. Shikanga.

Grade 7:

Ronin D. Ault; Aiden R. Black; Peter J. Crossett; Cole M. Homer; Rylee J. Lantz; Wayne N. Ndungu; Alexander R. Scott; Kaitlyn R. Wandell; and Madalyn R. Wibirt.

Honorable Mention:

Grade 12:

Mikala J. Horton; and Connor D. Young.

Grade 11:

Jazlynn A. Dekay; Skylar N. Peterson; and Kyliee A. Thompson.

Grade 10:

Jackson M. Parrish; Aliyah I. Rawlings; Glenn A. Romberger; and Deborah S. Shikanga.

Grade 9:

Dayton A. Medina.

Grade 8:

Liam F. Barry; Gwendolyn M. Firestine; Lucas J. Quatrini; Ryan K. Ressler; and Rathwan J. Turner.

Grade 7:

Chloe A. Barrett; Kelsey J. Denico; and Bailey J. Swartzlander.

