Cast members at a recent rehearsal for the Winding River Players production are (standing, left to right) Lisa Reynolds, Judi Campbell, Irma Henson, Ali Bennett, and Kate Burch. Seated (left to right) are Michael Noone, Cathy Bellanca, Jason Boatman, and Jeff Lockhart.

TOWANDA – Do you enjoy some of the best times with Carol Burnett and friends?

Come to the Black Box Theatre, 415 Main St., Towanda, as the Winding River Players re-create some of the best loved skits from the Carol Burnett Show on Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. There will be a matinee on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m.

Carol Burnett published the scripts for these shows so that actors of all ages could experience the joy of performing them and audiences could be entertained again. Cast members for the production are Lisa Reynolds, Irma Henson, Judi Campbell, Alice Fedorka Bennett, Kate Burch, Cathy Bellanca, Michael Noone, Jason Boatman, and Jeffrey Lockhart.

Reservations can be made by calling (570) 265-5017. The box office will open 30 minutes prior to curtain time.

