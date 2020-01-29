WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – Wilkes University interim Provost Terese Wignot announced the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.
The following students from the area were named to the dean’s list:
McKaylah DeKay of Waverly; Jessica Gardner of Ulster; Nicholas Hudock of Sayre; Andrea Noldy of Sayre; Katherine Shenot of Sayre; and Kevin Singhel of Sayre.
