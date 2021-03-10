“Tubby the Tuba,” performed by members of the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes (OSFL), will be aired on Tuesday, March 16 at 3:30 p.m. on the OSFL Facebook page. This showing of the OSFL’s “Stories with Music” presentation is offered free to the public and will be available for 24 hours.
The OSFL’s “Stories with Music” programs have traditionally been held in person at local libraries during the summer. These educational concerts are appropriate for all ages. This year, “Stories with Music” goes online with access through your local library.
“Stories with Music” brings the OSFL musicians to local communities to promote music and literacy together through educational concerts with storybook themes. Viewers will be introduced to the orchestra instruments with demonstrations and a few concert pieces performed by the OSFL musicians. The storybook theme is “Tubby the Tuba” composed by George Kleinsinger with narration by Paul Tripp. This version was arranged by the OSFL’s principal tuba, Dave Unland, who performs the part of “Tubby.” The video is approximately 45 minutes.
This program hosted by the Steele Memorial Library, a member of the Chemung County Library District, is sponsored in part by the Corning Foundation and the Upstate Coalition for a Fairgame Arts Grant.
