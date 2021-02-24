OWEGO – Tioga Arts Council has announced they are accepting submissions. Please consider donating small artworks to support TAC’s annual fundraiser, artfully SQUARED.
About artfully SQUARED: artfully SQUARED is a collaborative art exhibition open to creatives of all ages and skill levels. This exhibition, which takes place in April, has quickly become a popular yearly event. Here’s how it works: use any medium to make a piece that measures 7 inches square, donate your artwork to Tioga Arts Council (TAC), and then come see the exhibition and pick up original artwork for your walls!
All artworks will be exhibited in TAC’s Gallery during the entire month of April and each piece will be available for a $20 donation. There is no fee to enter and all proceeds will benefit the programs at Tioga Arts Council.
To print a submission form, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org. Submissions are due no later than March 27.
A patrons-only First Dibs Event will be held Thursday, April 1, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. The event will have a public opening on Friday, April 2, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Last day for artwork pick-up will be April 24 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.