Sayre Public Library’s annual Holiday Decoration Sale will be held this Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31. The sale features a wide variety of new and gently used décor for all holidays, including tabletop items, flags, wreaths, wall hangings, lights, gift wrap and bags, dishes, and figurines, all for bargain prices! We also have a snowman-themed wall quilt donated by Peggy Cranmer that we will be raffling off. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5, available at the circulation desk. Stop by the library to see this beauty and take a chance at making it your own! Drawing will be held Aug. 14.
Upcoming events at Sayre Library:
• This Tuesday, July 27, at 10 a.m., Sayre Public Library concludes its Summer Learning Program with Polar Invasion in Howard Elmer Park. Join Ms. Shelley this Tuesday at 10 as we read and learn fun facts about Arctic and Antarctic animals, complete with fun activities and a cool surprise at the end of the program!
• This Wednesday, July 28, at 10:30 a.m., our weekly story time will be held in-person in Howard Elmer Park next to our library. Ms. Shelley will be presenting a special Christmas in July Story Time! We will read holiday stories, sing carols, and receive “presents” in the form of a take home craft or small prize! Families are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs and space themselves out comfortably in designated spots.
• Our weekly One-on-One Technology Time will be on hold through Aug. 12. Advanced Tech Tips with Tim is still scheduled for the first Wednesday of the month, Aug. 4.
Sayre Public Library has recently mailed out letters for the annual Fund Drive. Thank you to everyone who has already donated – every dollar given helps the library provide our community with books, technology, and programming for children and adults. In case we missed you, there are fund drive envelopes available at the circulation desk. Stop by to update your account and make a donation in the library, or take an envelope with you to mail later.
Sayre Public Library is taking applications for a Collections Management Librarian position. No previous library experience needed – we will provide training. We are seeking an organized, energetic, and service- oriented individual for this part-time (15-20 hours/week) position. Duties include preparing new books for circulation, developing and overseeing an ongoing inventory process, assisting in maintaining organization of library materials, and performing general library duties. Letters of interest and resumes may be mailed, dropped off at the library, or emailed to hmanchester@sayrepl.org.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New large print fiction titles include: “Outsider,” by Linda Castillo, “Bone Rattle,” by Marc Cameron, “Castle Shade,” by Laurie R. King, and “A Happy Catastrophe,” by Maddie Dawson.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
