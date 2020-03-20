TOWANDA – At the March meeting of the Bradford County Historical Society board of trustees, Society President Henry G. Farley opened the meeting by introducing new society Trustee Steve Benjamin of Durell.
In the report of the Manager/Curator Matt Carl stated that he attended a grant workshop to gain a better understanding of the new Route 6 Façade Grant program, Carl also presented a program at the Green Free Library in Canton about Bradford County Historical Society research materials, county records at BCHS and online resources. This program will be offered at the BCHS on Genealogy Day, which is scheduled for October. Teledair replaced the camera in the research library and repaired an external camera. Matt participated in a mock interview for a Canton High School student for a job as a historian, the student has been accepted at Mansfield University to major in history. Matt and the society have been meeting regularly with the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and the local committee for the 67 women 67 counties exhibit that will kick off at the museum on May 7, with a reception and program.
The society will open for the season on May 5, this day is the actual 150th birthday of the society so there will be an open house for membership to view the new exhibit that will showcase the history of the Bradford County Historical Society over the past 150 years. There will also be ice cream and cake that evening to celebrate this significant anniversary.
The Friday Night at the Museum program presenter list is just about complete. There are some very special programs planned. The season will begin on May 15 when Society President Henry G. Farley will present the Piollets. This program was presented at the grand opening of the Wysox Dandy Mini Mart, located in the historic Piollet Mansion. There were many requests to have the program presented again since there was such a large crowd at the opening and not everyone got to see and hear the presentation. The full listing of the Friday Night programs will be released soon.
Matt also reported that he has started the process to advertise for the part-time tour guide. Hopefully there will be a person in place by the spring opening.
The society was the recipient of the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission museum operations grant for $4,000. This grant is available each year to the county historical society in each county to help offset operation expenses.
There were 405 website users for the period. Our Facebook has 1,540 followers and our Twitter page now has 83 followers.
Delinquent members have been contacted for their 2020 dues.
Joe Jones reported that the building and grounds committee is receiving estimates for the floor repair that is needed in the ground floor exhibit space.
Joe Jones chairperson of the membership committee reported that the spring events for membership are all in order and the committee will be meeting to firm up the plans for the rest of the season before the April meeting.
Henry Farley, editor of “The Settler,” reported that the May issue is in the works to include Troy Borough’s 175th anniversary of incorporation. Farley will continue the history of the society, picking up where Doris Hugo left off in 1995, when she wrote the history of the first 125 years of the organization. Some census history and the issue will also have a surprise story of local history that should interest most local historians.
Denise Golden, in the report of the Library Clerk, reported that there were 45 registered library patrons for the period with 12 volunteer hours logged.
Recent gifts to the Society: “Pictorial History of the Diocese of Scranton,” done for the 125th anniversary of the diocese, that included the early history of Bradford County Catholics; 1954 Rome High School yearbook; 1882 Towanda Daily Review Cookbook; two negatives of the crowd at the Ingersoll Rand WWII E award ceremony, given by Henry G. Farley of Sayre; “Out of the Woods,” a horse racing book containing information about Thomas Flood of South Creek Township, written and given by Ellen Williams, Knoxville, Pa.; collection of receipts from Fairchild’s Hardware, given by Ralph Saggiomo of Sayre; and South Waverly School commemorative plate, given by Linda Chernosky of Towanda.
The research committee has recently completed a surname search for the Furman family.
The Bradford County Historical Society, currently celebrating 150 years of existence, is one of the oldest historical societies in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The society is housed in the historic old Bradford County Jail located at 109 Pine St. in Towanda. The research Library is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum exhibits will reopen May 5. The society is a recipient agency of the Bradford County United Way and the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission.
