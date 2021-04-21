CORNING – SUNY Corning Community College Theatre Studies and the Muse of Fire drama club will present “The Spoon River Project,” adapted by Tom Andolora from the poetry anthology of Edgar Lee Masters, live and outdoors, on Thursday and Friday, April 22 and 23, at 6 p.m.
The production will be streamed on-demand Saturday and Sunday, April 24 and 25 through Broadway on Demand. All performances are free to students and the public. A suggested donation of $10 to support Theatre Studies at SUNY CCC may be made by check.
The live performances will take place in front of the Commons Building on the Spencer Hill Campus, 1 Academic Drive, in Corning. Grab-and-go meals will be available for purchase in the Commons Dining Hall beginning at 5 p.m. Seating is limited at the live shows, and reservations are encouraged.
The play runs 90 minutes without intermission. It features a cast and crew of SUNY CCC students, faculty, alumni, and members of the local theatre community: Steven DeWater, Tina Eyer, Gwendolynn Lutz, Jonathan Maxim, Jacob Schultze, and MacKenzie Thomas lead the cast. Stage management by Emily Clark, and stage design by Kathryn Losey, with able assistance from crew members Anna Sullivan and Emily Stein. It is directed by Professor Mary Guzzy, with music direction by Will Wickham. For reservations and ticket information, call (607) 962-9311.
Register for the streamed performances of The Spoon River Project and obtain an access code on the Broadway on Demand platform: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/FrYOXN9D39J1-the-spoon-river-project--suny-corning-community-college.
