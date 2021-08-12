SAYRE – A group of Athens Area School District retired school employees are planning a breakfast to be held at the VFW on Lockhart Street, Sayre, on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 9 a.m.

It will be a time of fellowship and to enjoy “not” going back to school.

Any interested retirees of the Athens Area School District may contact Lori Hurd at (570) 888-4107 for information and reservations by Wednesday, Aug. 18. Cost will be $10 including tax and gratuity. All reservations are to be honored. Please pass this information around to all retirees.

