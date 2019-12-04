OWEGO – The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the graduating class of Leadership Tioga 2019. A commencement ceremony was held Tuesday, Nov. 13 at Terra Cotta, Owego.
Leadership Tioga is in its 22nd year of operation and over 325 people have completed the program. Students take part in a 10-month program designed to educate, inform, and empower leaders. Leadership Tioga enlists people who live or work in Tioga County and are interested in developing their leadership skills and knowledge of local issues, as well as pursuing leadership roles in their community.
Members of the 2019 Leadership Tioga Graduating Class are: Adam Ace, Tioga County Health Department; Adrianne Goodrich, Tioga County Chamber of Commerce; Bryan Goodrich, Tioga County IT and Communication Services; Charles Gilbert, Tioga County IT and Communication Services; Christine Curtis, Tioga County Industrial Development Agency; Darrel Conklin, Home Central;
Erin Hudak, Tioga State Bank; Jamie Bercaw, Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference; Kristin Sherman, Tioga Opportunities, Inc.; Leah Watson, Owego Free Academy; Mary Kennedy, Town of Owego; Megan Kaminsky, Racker; Nicholas Weisbrod, Lockheed Martin; Phil Schofield, Owego Apalachin Central School District; Ryan Banker, Lockheed Martin; Ryan Rennells, Home Central; Timothy Schmidt, Tioga County Sheriff’s Office; and Yvonne Plesnar, Chemung Canal Trust Company.
Congratulations to the Leadership Tioga graduates! If you are interested in participating in next year’s class, call the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce at (607) 687-2020. The program begins in January.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.