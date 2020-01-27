Goodbyes are never easy, but it can be particularly difficult to part ways with those who touch our hearts in a special way. Longtime Aging Care Manager for B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. Charlie Brennan is one of those special people, and with his retirement Jan. 15, his coworkers and clients reflect on the legacy he leaves behind.
With over 18 years of service to older adults around the Wellsboro area, Charlie is a familiar and friendly face to many. Often going above and beyond, Charlie earned the adoration of all those under his care. It was not uncommon for Charlie to bring a client their favorite sweet treat or a cup of coffee when making his regular home visits. Charlie’s passion for philanthropy is shared by his wife and children; for many years Charlie and his family have spent Thanksgiving Day delivering dinners made by his church to older adults who were not able to enjoy the holiday with family.
Charlie not only touched the hearts of those he served, but all those that he worked with. One coworker said, “Charlie has a remarkable spirit of kindness. If any time I needed help, Charlie was the first to offer it. He is a sincere example of a good man.”
Not only is Charlie very kind, but he also has a great sense of humor. Charlie often regaled coworkers with tales of his bad luck in most hilarious style. From the time he fell in the landfill to the time his car went from parked in the lot to rolling down the hill and across Route 6, he always recalls his various past misfortunes with cheer.
So what’s next for Charlie? He says his schedule won’t change too quickly. He still plans on waking up early to start Lydia’s car for her as she has not yet joined him in retirement, before tuning in to his favorite meteorologist Joe Snedeker. He looks forward to spending more time walking and biking and trying out his newly gifted fly rod. And, of course, Charlie plans to continue giving back to the community through volunteerism, helping out at the local food pantry and as a delivery driver for Meals on Wheels Endless Mountains further down the road.
B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. sincerely thanks Charlie for his years of dedication and service to older adults of Tioga County, Pa., and wishes him all the best in his retirement. Charlie’s legacy of kindness and generosity will continue to be an inspiration to staff of B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. for many years to come.
