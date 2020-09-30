WAVERLY — The tentative reopening date for the Waverly Free Library will be Tuesday, Oct. 13, with limited hours for public use. Starting on the 13th, open hours will be Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All library use will be by appointment only, which can be made by calling the Library. That includes browsing and use of the computers. Walk-up use for browsing or computers will not be permitted; you must make an appointment to enter the building.
In order to meet New York State regulations, the number of patrons for browsing and computers will be limited. Browsing will be scheduled in 15-minute increments, and computer use will be in 45-minute blocks limited to once a day.
Admission for services such as copying and faxing will be to the discretion of the staff, depending on how many patrons are already in the building at one time. The bathrooms will not be in service for the foreseeable future.
Until we open, our Curbside Pickup service will operate during the following times: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 5-7 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Curbside service will continue to be available even after we open, and evening and Saturday hours will remain curbside only.
Hold requests can be made online at https://catalog.flls.org/polaris/default.aspx?ctx=67.1033.0.0.3, or by calling during the above-listed hours. We’ll set up a pickup time so you can grab your materials and go.
During this period, the building is open only to staff. That means no public use of computers, printing or faxing, or browsing through the collection. However, the Wi-Fi is still operational, and we are happy to help find materials by phone. We understand that this is all new and different, for all of us, and we appreciate your patience.
New additions include:
Adult fiction – “Next to Last Stand” by Craig Johnson, “The Forgotten Kingdom” by Signe Pike, “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks, “Winter Counts” by David Heska Wanbli Weiden, “Survivor Song” by Paul Tremblay, “The Awkward Black Man” by Walter Mosley, “The Coast to Coast Muders” by James Patterson and J.D. Barker, The Book of Two Ways” by Jodi Picoult, “Troubled Blood” by Robert Galbraith, The Trouble With Peace” by Joe Abercrombie, “Homeland Elegies” by Ayad Akhtar, “Chance of a Lifetime” by Jude Deveraux and Rata Sheets, “Total Power” by Kyle Mills, “Piranesi” by Susanna Clarke, and “Betty” by Tiffany McDaniel.
Adult nonfiction – “Rage” by Bob Woodward.
Young adult fiction – “Grown” by Tiffany D. Jackson, and “Even if We Break” by Marieke Nijkamp.
Young adult graphic novels – “Superman Smashes the Klan” and “Department of Mind-Blowing Theories.”
Interlibrary Loan holds can now be placed, and twice-weekly deliveries have resumed.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.