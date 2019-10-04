CORNING – Area residents interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities at The Rockwell Museum are invited to a Volunteer Open House. The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 10 from 4-6 p.m. at The Rockwell Museum, 111 Cedar St., Corning.

Anyone who enjoys interacting with people of all ages and has an interest in art, history, or education could make a great volunteer docent at The Rockwell Museum. This free event will include an introduction to The Rockwell’s collections, fabulous refreshments and engaging gallery activities. Current volunteers will be available to answer questions from attendees about the volunteer experience and benefits of serving. Applications will be available for interested individuals.

For more information about this and other Rockwell events, visit https://rockwellmuseum.org/events/volunteer-open-house-2019/.

To RSVP to the Open House, contact Education & Volunteer Programs Coordinator Ann Recotta at 607-974-5505 or recottaa@rockwellmuseum.org.

Load comments