WINDHAM CENTER COMMUNITY CHURCH invites everyone to a Bible Study (which runs Wednesdays through June 16). The study, “Why I Believe,” by Chip Ingram, is for those who would like to strengthen their faith or learn why we believe. It is held Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 35 Church Lane, Rome. For questions, call Pastor Jeff at (570) 423-0023.

“FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open Thursday, June 10 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note: distribution will be from our large parking lot; please don’t get out of your vehicle.

TAKEOUT FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, June 10 from 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A delicious takeout only dinner of chicken and biscuit, vegetable, fresh fruit and cookie will be available from Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary. Pickup is from the parking lot; please stay in your vehicle.

