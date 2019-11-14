Datebooks
BOARD OF SEWER COMMISSIONERS, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly. The meeting was rescheduled from Monday, Nov. 11.
ENDLESS MOUNTAIN QUILT GUILD will meet Thursday, Nov. 14 at 9:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Sayre. There will be demos on “Five Min. Block Variation on 9 Patch.” New members are always welcome.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Nov. 14 from 4:30-6 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. The Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens will serve baked chicken, roasted potatoes, vegetable, dessert and beverages.
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open Thursday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients.
BARRIER BREAKERS TOASTMASTERS CLUB OPEN HOUSE MEETING will be held Thursday, Nov. 14 from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization teaching public speaking and leadership skills. For more information, call Club President Elaine Walosin at (570) 358-3153 or VP Education Linda Lathrop at (570) 549-3870.
