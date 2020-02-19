ATHENS – On April 1, 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau will be counting all residents living in the United States, and every response matters. Marlea Hoyt, executive director of B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc., will present on the importance of participating in the 2020 Census on Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Valley Active Living Center, located in the basement of the United Methodist Church at 118 S. Main St. in Athens. Adults 60 and over are warmly encouraged to attend.

For more information or to make a reservation for lunch, please call (570) 888-2387.

The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way serving Wellsboro and southern Tioga County; and the United Way of Susquehanna County. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1 (800) 982-4346.

