Allen/Gunn
Born to Summer Allen and Joshua Gunn of Wysox, a son, Wesson James, on Feb. 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Fox
Born to Marissa and Joseph Fox of Troy, a son, Hudson Lee, on Feb. 27, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Larcom/Morgan
Born to Abby Larcom and Chaz Morgan of Canton, a daughter, Ava Marie, on Feb. 27, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Parsons/Cretelle
Born to Allyson Parsons and Colin Cretelle of Towanda, a son, Oaklan William-James, on March 2, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Gochenaur/Alaniz
Born to Bridget Gochenaur and Alec Alaniz of Towanda, a son, Myles Adan, on March 4, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Rudock
Born to Julia and Scott Rudock of Owego, N.Y., a daughter, Adalynn Mae, on March 4, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Stahl
Born to Mary and Matthew Stahl of Spencer, N.Y., a daughter, Eleanor, on March 4, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Burgess
Born to Josephine Burgess of Athens, a daughter, Elizabeth, on March 5, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
English
Born to Heather and David English of Newfield, N.Y., a daughter, Bayleigh Marie, on March 5, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Petersen/Smith
Born to Samantha Petersen and Craig Smith of Towanda, a son, Asher Brian, on March 5, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Lane
Born to Telisa and Richard Lane of Towanda, a son, Brian Thomas, on March 6, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
