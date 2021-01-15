Bond

Mr. and Mrs. Duane Bond celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary with quiet time at home.

They were married Nov. 26, 1949 at the Epiphany Church in Sayre.

Mrs. Bond, the former Filomena Polzella, was Miss Sayre 1949 and a contestant in the Wellsboro Laurel Queen Festival competition.

The Bonds recently moved to the Valley after 50 years in Central Florida, where they have three children and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Mr. Bond served 24 years in Navy submarine service, retiring as a LCDR, followed by general manager of a hydraulic hose business in Orlando for 28 years.

The Bonds are now enjoying a slower pace of living after busy Central Florida.

