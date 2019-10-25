LATHAM, N.Y. – Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General, announces the recent re-enlistment of members of the State National Guard in recognition of their continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of the Army National Guard.
Sergeant Steven Dowd from Waverly re-enlisted to continue service with the Division Signal Company, 42nd infantry Division.
