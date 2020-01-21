Sayre:
Save the date for upcoming programming at Sayre Public Library! Monday, Jan. 27 we will be having another after-hours teen event, “Show Us Your True Colors!” from 5-7 p.m. We are hosting a fun night of color-based personality tests and art projects utilizing alcohol inks. Come identify your specific personality traits, learn ways that you can appreciate others’ strengths and differences, and have fun creating art all at the same time. In addition, we will be showcasing a variety of young adult literature and previewing the library’s upcoming Teen Reading Lounge project which will be starting in February. Food provided!
Upcoming events at Sayre Library this week:
• Tuesday, Jan. 21, Sayre Public Library’s book club will be meeting at 6 p.m. This month’s selection is “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides. New members are always welcome!
• Wednesday, Jan. 22, we will hold our Children’s Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. This week’s theme will be Penguins and Polar Bears. We will be reading stories about these chilly friends, doing fun movement games, and making arctic art. We are always happy to see new faces – come join the fun!
• Thursday, Jan. 23 at 10:30 a.m., we have One-on-One Technology Time with Ross. Stumped by a new computer or device or wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology. We can help you learn how to set up and access email, send photos, search and find websites, and assist with many other technology functions and tools.
• Thursday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m., we will be having a “Frozen” activity night. Kids ages 7 and up are invited to view the first “Frozen” movie on our smart board, while also making their rounds to do “Frozen”-related activities such as creating winter slime and playing themed games.
• Thursday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m., the Valley Study Group will meet to discuss current topics. New members are always welcome!
• Saturday, Jan. 25, Bradford County Humane Society will be bringing adoptable kittens to the Sayre Public Library from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Donations of baby food (puréed chicken or beef), Purina Kitten Chow, unscented baby wipes, receiving blankets, children’s socks, puppy pads, and soft towels and washcloths will be accepted during this time as well.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new books and materials to our collection. New fiction includes “The River Murders” by James Patterson, “Moral Compass” by Danielle Steel, and “Treason” by Stuart Woods.
As you gather up your decorations for the holiday season this year, remember Sayre Public Library for those new and gently used decorations that you no longer wish to hold on to. We collect new and gently used decorations for all holidays (Christmas, Halloween, 4th of July, etc.) for our Holiday Decoration Sale fundraiser, to be held summer 2020. We accept all types of indoor and outdoor holiday decorations, except for artificial Christmas trees. Donated decorations may be dropped off at the circulation desk during library hours.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Library hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.