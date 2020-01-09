Datebooks

FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Thursday, Jan. 9 from 4:30-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. The Girl Scouts will serve an assortment of soups, dessert and beverage. All are welcome to attend.

”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open Thursday, Jan. 9 from 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. A small supply of basic groceries will be available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients.

IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS meets Friday evenings from 7-8 p.m. at Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave. Use side entrance – down the stairs and to the right. This is an open meeting.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has a toll-free hotline for help. Local residents can call 1 (800) 233-3840.

CLEAN & CRAZY (NA) meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.

LIVING SOBER (MICA GROUP) (AA), MENTALLY ILL-CHEMICALLY ADDICTED, meets Thursday at 8 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens (Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage across from the church).

SISTERS IN SOBRIETY (AA WOMEN’S) meets Thursdays from 5:15-6:30 p.m. at 700 S. Main St., Athens (Trinity Episcopal Church Parsonage, across from the church).

SAVE OUR SANITY (AL-ANON), 7 p.m. Fridays, Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly.

