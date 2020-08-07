SAYRE — The American Red Cross has an ongoing critical need for blood product donations as uncertainties remain during this pandemic. Healthy individuals can still donate in areas that have issued shelter in place declarations or are operating under a phased reopening plan.
Guthrie will host a blood drive in conjunction with the American Red Cross at the St. John Lutheran Church at 207 S. Hopkins Street in Sayre on Monday, Aug. 10 from 12–5 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Schedule your donation appointment online at www.redcrossblood.org.
Guthrie is a non-profit integrated health system located in north central Pennsylvania and upstate New York, serving patients from a twelve-county service area. Guthrie is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network and is the first health system based in Pennsylvania and New York to join this network. Guthrie is comprised of a research institute, home care/hospice, hospitals in Sayre, Pa., Corning, N.Y., Towanda, Pa., Troy, Pa. and Cortland, N.Y.,
